Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta chastised Juventus for their shambolic performances and under-par finishing.

The Bianconeri endured their worst week of the season. It began with a horrific second-half display in Istanbul, which left them on the cusp of elimination from the Champions League, as Galatasaray beat them 5-2 in the first leg of the playoff round.

But while the home crowds at the Allianz Stadium were awaiting a response on Saturday, they ended up witnessing another woeful performance by Luciano Spalletti’s men, who were utterly outplayed by Como, who completed a historic double over the Old Lady.

Billy Costacurta opens up on Juventus struggles

In his post-match analysis, Costacurta argued that the defeat to the Lariani was almost a continuation of the nightmarish second half in Turkiye.

“It’s a dramatic psychological collapse from Juventus, and that’s what worries you ahead of the second leg against Galatasaray,” said the 59-year-old during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport.

“What we saw against Como was exactly that. Juve’s display felt like a continuation of the second half in Istanbul, and it suggests the team is really sliding downhill.”

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus strikers can’t find the goal

Juventus came closest to scoring through a later free-kick courtesy of Teun Koopmeiners, but Lois Openda failed to impose himself in his rare starting opportunity.

The Belgian found himself through on goal one occcasion, but couldn’t elevated the ball enough to beat Jean Butez on the chip.

“They had a big chance after going behind, but right now, up front, it looks as if the goal is the size of the entrance to Mickey Mouse’s house,” added Costacurta in sarcastic tone.

“It’s a negative spell that goes beyond just the past year. I think it’s an issue tied to the decisions that have been made — even this season, the transfer market hasn’t delivered results.”