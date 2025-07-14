Juventus and Porto are reportedly on the cusp of striking an accord for the transfer of Francisco Conceicao, and this is no small part thanks to the player’s gesture.

The Portugal international largely impressed during his loan stint at the Allianz Stadium. Therefore, the Bianconeri are hellbent on keeping his services on a permanent basis, a sentiment also shared by the winger who only has eyes for Juve.

Juventus & Porto negotiating a deal for Francisco Conceicao

The Serie A giants have been working on finding an agreement with their Portuguese counterparts. But even with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, working on mending the fences, it has proven to be a challenging task for the Old Lady, as Porto insist on collecting the full value for the player’s relsease clause (€30 million), while Juventus are looking to drive the price down to €22 million.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Several sources expect the two parties to reach a compromise at €25 million, and Conceicao will certainly help close the gap.

As reported in recent days, the winger’s contract with Porto includes an unusual clause, stating that the player is entitled to receive 20% of the transfer fee paid for his services. This is because the Dragao had struggled to match his relatively high wages at Ajax when they brought him back to the club in 2023, so they instead offered him a sell-on fee.

Conceicao agrees to waive his right in 20% cut

According to IlBianconero, Conceicao has agreed to relinquish his cut, which means that Juventus can now pay circa €25 million (instead of €30m), while Porto’s share remains intact.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the 22-year-old has also earned himself a handsome deal, as Juventus will raise his salary from €2.5 million to a figure worth €5-6 million, depending on add-ons and the achievement of sporting objectives.

So barring any last-minute twists, Conceicao is expected to seal a permanent transfer to Juventus.