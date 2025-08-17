Earlier this summer, Chelsea were interested in the services of Kenan Yildiz, and even contacted Juventus to collect some information regarding the cost of the potential operation.

As we all know, the Blues are one of the biggest spenders in Europe, and they often end up landing their top targets.

But while the world champions have been enjoying another eventful transfer session, they fell short in their attempts to land the young Juventus forward.

Juventus close the doors on Chelsea’s attempt to sign Kenan Yildiz

A few months ago, rumours in the Italian media claimed that Chelsea decided to launch an onslaught for the Turkish international.

In the latest video posted on his Italian YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve), Fabrizio Romano confirmed the West Londoners’ interest in the 20-year-old.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The transfer market insider revealed that Chelsea had enquired about Yildiz in June, but Juventus swiftly dashed their hopes by making it abundantly clear that they do not intend to discuss the young man’s future with any other club.

On the contrary, the Bianconeri are keen to secure the player’s services with a new long-term deal that will certainly include a pay rise.

Kenan Yildiz set for Juventus renewal

This would be a fitting reward for the young forward who has been on a steady rise, especially since the arrival of Igor Tudor who fielded him in a more central role.

Yildiz had at times struggled to make an impact while playing on the wings in Thiago Motta’s system, but the Croatian manager has been fielding him as one of the two attacking midfielders, while giving him a license to roam all over the field.

The player’s current deal is valid until June 2029, but Juventus are expected to push back the deadline by at least another year.