Federico Chiesa has insisted that he does not regret leaving Juventus, emphasising that the club never made a real effort to keep him. Despite struggling with fitness problems during his time at the club, Chiesa was committed to overcoming these issues. However, when Thiago Motta became manager, it became clear that Chiesa was not part of his plans.

Chiesa initially joined Juventus on loan in 2020 before the deal was made permanent. After Motta’s arrival, Juventus decided to sell him to Liverpool, where he has since won the Premier League. When asked if he regretted leaving, Chiesa said: “No, why should I? I was never offered a renewal, there were contacts to talk about it after the European Championship but no one ever got back to me. When I returned after the holidays and the wedding I immediately spoke to Thiago Motta, who told me straight away: ‘You are not part of the project, find a team’,” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

Managerial Decisions and Player Futures

Chiesa’s experience highlights how critical managerial decisions can be in shaping a player’s career. Despite his efforts to improve fitness and contribute to the team, Motta’s lack of confidence meant he was sidelined. Without an offer to renew his contract or a role in the manager’s plans, his departure became inevitable.

This case also underlines the importance of clear communication between club and player. Motta’s straightforward message left no doubt about Chiesa’s future at Juventus, effectively forcing him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Federico Chiesa (Getty Images)

Success and Challenges Beyond Juventus

Since moving to Liverpool, Chiesa has celebrated winning the Premier League, an achievement Juventus have yet to replicate recently. However, he has struggled for consistent game time in England, presenting new challenges. Nevertheless, Chiesa remains certain that leaving Juventus was the right decision given the circumstances.

His situation shows that talent alone does not guarantee a place without managerial support and backing, a reality many players face during their careers.