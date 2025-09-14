Ahead of Juventus’ clash with Inter Milan, Igor Tudor used his pre-match press conference to defend Teun Koopmeiners, urging the media to ease their criticism of the midfielder. The manager made it clear that he wanted journalists to stop focusing on the Dutchman’s difficulties, as constant scrutiny risked undermining his confidence and turning him into another high-profile disappointment in the club’s history.

Koopmeiners arrived at Juventus with a strong reputation after excelling at Atalanta, where he was widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe. His consistent performances in Bergamo convinced Juventus to invest heavily in his transfer following lengthy negotiations. Expectations were understandably high, but so far, his form in Turin has not matched the level he displayed in Serie A with his former club.

Tudor’s Tactical Adjustments

Determined to unlock the player’s potential, Tudor has experimented with different roles for the midfielder. After struggling to make an impact in a more advanced attacking position, Koopmeiners was moved into a deeper central role in an attempt to stabilise his performances.

He began the match against Inter Milan in this adjusted role and initially showed promise, starting the game with encouraging energy and discipline. There was hope that this tactical switch might finally provide a turning point. However, according to Il Bianconero, the Dutchman’s influence quickly diminished, and he once again delivered a performance that fell short of expectations.

Challenges Ahead for Koopmeiners

The recurring pattern of inconsistency continues to cast doubt over whether Koopmeiners can replicate his Atalanta form in a Juventus shirt. While Tudor remains publicly supportive and committed to helping him rediscover his best football, patience among sections of the fan base and media is beginning to wear thin.

Nevertheless, as long as other members of the squad maintain strong performances, Juventus’ winning momentum may mask Koopmeiners’ struggles in the short term. The hope within the club is that with time, confidence, and careful management, he can overcome this difficult period and prove himself a valuable contributor.

For now, his challenge is to respond positively, match the faith shown in him by his manager, and demonstrate that he can live up to the expectations that accompanied his arrival in Turin.