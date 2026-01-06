Jonathan David has found himself under intense scrutiny following the injury sustained by Dusan Vlahovic, which has ruled the Serbian striker out for Juventus. The Bianconeri moved to sign David specifically to fill the void left by Vlahovic, and the responsibility now rests firmly on the Canadian forward to justify that decision. His current run in the team represents a defining period in his Juventus career.

David arrived in Turin during the summer with a strong reputation, having been regarded as one of the most effective attackers in world football during his time at Lille. Expectations were high, and Juventus have invested significant effort into helping him adapt and succeed. However, the transition from the French league to Serie A has proven challenging, and patience has been limited given the standards demanded at the Allianz Stadium.

Pressure at Juventus

Playing for Juventus brings immediate pressure, with results expected from the moment a player pulls on the shirt. While David has shown flashes of his ability, the club has been seeking greater consistency and impact from him in recent weeks. With Vlahovic absent, the spotlight has intensified, and his performances are now being judged against the urgent needs of a team competing at the highest level.

Juventus are understood to be carefully assessing their attacking options, particularly as they aim to maintain competitiveness domestically and in Europe. As a result, David’s position within the squad may no longer be as secure as it once appeared.

Alexander Sorloth (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Potential swap deal emerges

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Alexander Sorloth and has opened the door to a potential swap deal involving David. The Norwegian striker is admired by the Bianconeri, and discussions have reportedly begun regarding the feasibility of such an arrangement.

Atletico Madrid are said to remain interested in David, having monitored him closely during his Lille days. That continued interest could make a swap agreement more realistic, providing all parties see value in the proposal. Juventus believe this avenue could offer a solution that strengthens their attack while addressing current concerns.

Both clubs are expected to continue talks in the coming weeks as they assess whether common ground can be found. For David, the situation represents both uncertainty and opportunity, as his future may soon depend on how negotiations develop and how Juventus ultimately decide to reshape their forward line.