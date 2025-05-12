Juventus are reportedly closing in on finding a final accord to sign exciting Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

As exclusively revealed by Juve FC on Monday, the Bianconeri have identified the Spaniard as the right profile to bolster their full-back department.

Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborator will have to address this playing role, as Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona are both being linked to Manchester City, while the likes of Jonas Rouhi and Alberto Costa have yet to prove themselves worthy of a pivotal role at a top club like Juventus.

Moreover, Juan Cabal’s first campaign in Turin was wrecked by an ACL injury he suffered while on international duty back in November.

Therefore, the Serie A giants will be keen to make one or two reinforcements for this department.

Miguel Gutierrez could be the answer to Juve’s full-back issues

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

According to AS via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are very close to striking an agreement to bring Gutierrez to Turin.

Juventus are reportedly willing to pay Girona €35 million, which represents the value of the release clause.

The source also mentions that Real Madrid have also given the green light for the operation. Los Merengues sold their youth product to Girona in 2022, but retained a 50% sell-on fee.

Gutierrez all set to join Juventus?

This season, Gutierrez has made 36 appearances in all competitions thus far, scoring two goals in the process, while providing his teammates with his six assists. His contract with the LaLiga side will expire in June 2027.

It remains to be seen if this reported operation will have any implications for Arthur Melo who is currently on loan at Girona from Juventus.

The Brazilian said he’s happy to play his football with the Blanquivermells, but his hefty salary remains the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a permanent transfer.