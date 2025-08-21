Juventus are keen to sign Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, but they’re hoping to receive more favourable terms.

The Bianconeri have already signed several players from the Ligue 1 side in recent years. They acquired the services of Timothy Weah in the summer of 2023, before snapping up Tiago Djalo six months later. The most recent case is Jonathan David who signed for the Serie A giants as a free agent after seeing out his contract with the French club.

In recent weeks, Juve have decided to rekindle their interest in Zhegrova, a player whom they had pursued during Cristiano Giuntoli’s reign in Turin.

Juventus revive their interest in Edon Zhegrova

The 26-year-old is a tricky left-footed winger who mainly plays on the right side before cutting to the middle. He is renowned for his fabulous technique and eye for goal.

Nevertheless, Lille are determined to cash in on the player this summer, as his contract will expire next June. The club doesn’t want to lose another key star for free.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus have been presented with the perfect opportunity to acquire the services of their longtime target.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri will first attempt to drive the asking price down.

Juventus seeking a discount from Lille

At the moment, Lille are seeking an asking price in the region of €20-25 million. However, the Serie A giants feel this would be an excessive figure for a player whose contract will expire in less than a year.

Hence, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto are optimistic about receiving a discount. While they would be happy to close the deal at €15 million, the two parties could reach a compromise somewhere down the middle.

But at this stage, it is fundamental for Juventus to make room for Zhegrova by offloading Nicolas Gonzalez. The Argentinian winger has emerged as a primary target for Atletico Madrid, and the two clubs are reportedly negotiating a deal.