A Juventus supporter could be banned from attending matches at the stadium for the rest of his life after being caught on camera performing an unsavoury gesture towards the Torino fanbase.

Saturday’s Derby della Mole was a relatively peaceful affair. Not only did the contest end goalless, but it also didn’t witness any notable altercations between the two sets of players. The only debatable episodes were Luciano Spalletti complaining about the behaviour of a Torino substitute player, and Francisco Conceicao awkwardly venting at a cameraman.

Nevertheless, the most unpleasant episode of the meeting took place in the stands, and it required the attention of the local authorities.

Shameful Juventus fan mocks Superga tragedy

During the contest, the cameras picked a Juventus fan mimicking the Superga plane crash.

That disaster ensued on May 4, 1949, and it claimed the lives of 31 people, including the members of the Grande Torino squad on May, which is widely considered one of the most fearsome teams in Serie A history.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to La Stampa via Calciomercato, the authorities are now working with Juventus to identify the fan.

Once his identity is revealed, the Bianconeri could hand him a lifetime ban, preventing him from entering the Allianz Stadium on all occasions.

Juventus fan could be banned for life

This punishment should also be accompanied by a Daspo order from the Italian authorities, prohibiting him from attending any sporting event in the country.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport expects a less severe punishment, recalling how another supporter was handed a five-year ban for a similar incident back in 2019.

Nevertheless, Juventus have been less tolerant of such shameful behaviours in recent years. Moreover, the two crosstown rivals have been organising shared events to commemorate the victims of both the Superga and Haysel disasters in