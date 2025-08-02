Juventus are now engaged in negotiations with Olympique Marseille regarding the permanent transfer of Timothy Weah, after initially rejecting the Ligue 1 club’s proposal for a loan deal.

Since the end of the previous campaign, it has become increasingly clear that Weah does not feature in the Bianconeri’s long-term plans. Juve has therefore been actively working to facilitate his departure during this transfer window.

Earlier in the summer, Juventus had reached an agreement to sell both Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest. However, that move ultimately collapsed, as Weah declined the transfer, preferring to take control of his own future and select a destination he believes is more suited to his ambitions.

Olympique Marseille shift stance after initial loan bid rejected

Olympique Marseille have long been interested in signing the American international, although their initial approach was centred around a loan move. Juventus, however, were not willing to entertain a temporary deal and made it clear that only a permanent transfer would be considered.

As a result, the Bianconeri left the door open for other interested parties, while remaining open to renewed discussions with Marseille should their position change. That has now occurred, with the French side reportedly prepared to make the move permanent, prompting a fresh round of negotiations between the two clubs.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Transfer talks progress towards €13 million agreement

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, talks between the clubs are said to be advancing positively, with Juventus seeking a fee in the region of €13 million for the winger. The willingness of OM to meet these demands has brought the two sides closer to reaching an agreement.

With Weah keen to leave and secure regular playing time at a club of his choosing, and Juventus eager to offload a player surplus to requirements, the transfer now appears to be heading towards a successful conclusion. A resolution in the coming days would represent a positive outcome for all parties involved.