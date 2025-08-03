Juventus and Olympique Marseille are finally on the cusp of finding an agreement for the transfer of Timothy Weah.

The two clubs have been negotiating a deal for weeks, but they weren’t able to find common ground on the formula and figures.

The French giants have been pushing for an initial loan deal with an option to buy, while the Bianconeri wanted to include an obligation to buy at the very least. Moreover, Damien Comolli and CO. decided to raise the asking price to €20 million, sparking an irritated reaction from the player’s agent who slammed an unnamed Juventus official in public.

Juventus and Marseille finally closing in on Timothy Weah deal

Nevertheless, the two clubs have seemingly changed the stipulations of their agreement, and were able to find a major breakthrough in their negotiations for the USMNT international.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have agreed to lower their asking price to €13 million. In return, Marseille are now willing to sign Weah on a permanent transfer, which would allow the Bianconeri to register capital gains this summer.

The 25-year-old already has an accord with the Ligue 1 side on personal terms, so he’ll be ready to head to Southern France as soon as the two clubs finalise their agreement.

Weah continues to train with Igor Tudor’s squad

In the meantime, Weah has been training with his Juventus teammates. Although he didn’t participate in Saturday’s friendly against Reggiana, he departed with the rest of the the squad for the training camp in Germany.

The versatile star had the opportunity to join Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, but refused the offer. On the contrary, he has been significantly more enticed by the chance to play for Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, who will participate in the Champions League this season.

Weah has spent the bulk of his career thus far in France, having developed in the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and then played for LOSC Lille.