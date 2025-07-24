Juventus are growing increasingly confident in their chances of landing Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina this summer.

The Bianconeri are expected to complete the signing of Porto’s Joao Mario later on Thursday, as the Portuguese has already arrived at the J|Medical Centre to undergo his medical tests.

Nevertheless, with Alberto Costa moving in the opposite direction, the Bianconeri will require another addition to the right flank.

Juve keen to sign Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid

While several names continue to circulate in the press, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) identifies Molina as the priority target for Juventus.

The 27-year-old is tied to Atletico with a contract valid until 2027. However, the Spanish capital side have recently acquired the services of Marc Pubill, which could make the Argentinian surplus to requirements.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the World Cup winner wouldn’t come cheap, as the Colchoneros have slapped a €30 million price tag on his back.

Juventus must sell Weah to make room for Molina

Therefore, Juvenus would only be able to sign the Argentina international by selling one of their own. At this point, the main candidate remains Timothy Weah, who is seemingly on his way out of the club after falling down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old USMNT star is reportedly close to sealing a move to Olympique Marseille. While the player has given his consent, the two clubs are still trying to forge an agreement, with the Old Lady requesting €20 million and the Southern French giants only offering €15 million.

Once Weah is offloaded, Juventus should have the means to launch an onslaught for Molina who has been on their shortlist since his time at Udinese between 2020 and 2022.

During his Italian spell, the wingback made 68 appearances for the Zebrette, contributing with 10 goals and as many assists.