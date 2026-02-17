Lele Adani believes Juventus produced an impressive performance against Inter Milan despite the first-half dismissal of Pierre Kalulu. The French defender received two yellow cards within a short period, leaving Juve stunned as they were reduced to ten men.

The incident unfolded over the course of a few minutes, with both bookings later described as debatable. Replays appeared to suggest that the decisions were soft, particularly given the nature of the contest. Although it was a high-profile fixture between fierce rivals, there had not been a level of aggression that clearly warranted such a decisive intervention.

Kalulu’s reaction reflected his disbelief, as his sending off placed his team at a clear disadvantage and means he will now miss Juventus’ next match. Losing a defender so early could have unsettled the side, yet their response on the pitch told a different story.

Juventus respond with resilience

Rather than collapse under pressure, Juventus reorganised quickly and displayed discipline and cohesion. Inter inevitably enjoyed more possession and created additional opportunities, but the Bianconeri limited clear openings and remained competitive throughout.

Their structure and work rate ensured that the numerical disadvantage was not as evident as many might have expected. Even though they ultimately finished on the losing side, Juventus demonstrated character and tactical awareness. Performances of that standard, particularly in difficult circumstances, suggest they are capable of securing positive results in future fixtures if they maintain the same intensity and focus.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Adani’s verdict on the display

Adani shared his assessment of the match as reported by Calciomercato, emphasising the credibility of Juventus’ display despite the setback.

He said, “The feeling from the pitch was that Juventus were playing a great game, even with 10 men. It’s true that Inter inevitably had more chances, but Juve were truly credible.”