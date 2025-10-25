Juventus find themselves in a troubling period as their early-season form has dramatically declined, leaving them unable to secure victories and casting doubt on their ability to compete at the top of Serie A. After a promising start, the team’s performances have faltered, prompting growing concern among supporters and analysts alike.

The Bianconeri have long been regarded as one of Italy’s most dominant sides, consistently striving to remain competitive and challenging for the league title. Yet, as the season progresses, their decline in results has raised serious questions about their direction and stability. At present, simply finishing inside the top four would be considered an achievement, a stark contrast to the club’s usual ambitions of winning the Scudetto.

Ongoing Struggles and Lack of Progress

Juventus possess a squad filled with quality players, and expectations remain high for them to perform at an elite level. However, despite the quality within the team, progress has been minimal since 2020. The club has gone through multiple managerial changes during that period, each time hoping for a revival that has yet to materialise.

The pattern of instability has led many to believe that the problems run deeper than the head coach alone. Igor Tudor, the current manager, has found himself under mounting pressure amid the poor run of form, with speculation already circulating that he could be replaced in the coming weeks. However, not everyone believes sacking another manager would solve the crisis.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Orlando’s Assessment of Juventus’ Decline

Football analyst Massimo Orlando shared his perspective on the situation, suggesting that Juventus’ problems are structural rather than solely tactical. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Orlando said: “It’s not just Tudor’s fault. Juventus has a club that has been constantly changing managers for the past four or five years, with mediocre players for a Juventus team, apart from four or five players. What kind of team is Juventus? If this is it, they risk finishing seventh or eighth, I’m convinced of that. They’ve become ordinary, they’re not Juventus. The sooner they find good managers, who also bring in good players, the sooner they’ll be back on top. Otherwise, the dark period will continue because it’s not easy to get out of it. They need to work hard, starting with the club.”

His remarks reflect a growing sentiment that Juventus’ decline stems from inconsistency and poor long-term planning rather than managerial shortcomings alone. The club’s identity and winning mentality appear to have weakened, and restoring them will likely require a collective effort, beginning with more strategic leadership at the organisational level.