Juventus head coach Igor Tudor is seemingly planning to replace Michele Di Gregorio with Mattia Perin in Sunday’s clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri’s starting lineup was already expected to feature a major change, with Kenan Yildiz dropped to the bench for the first time.

The Turkiye international has reportedly asked to be rested, as he’s dealing with a slight knee problem that will require some game time management.

Michele Di Gregorio could make way for Mattia Perin against Lazio

In the absence of the 20-year-old forward, Tudor could launch a 4-4-2 formation spearheaded by Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David, who could start together for the first time.

But in recent hours, another unexpected twist has surfaced. According to several sources in the Italian press, including Sky Sport Italia and IlBianconero, Perin will get the nod at Di Gregorio’s expense.

Many fans and observers will be taken aback by this decision, as this is considered a must-win match for the Old Lady, who hasn’t beaten any opponent in the last seven attempts, while Di Gregorio was the team’s ultimate hero in midweek.

Why is Tudor considering fielding Perin against Lazio?

Despite Juve’s 0-1 defeat to Real Madrid, the former Monza star was arguably the Man of the Match, as he managed to pull off a string of jaw-dropping saves to deny Kylian Mbappe and company.

Nevertheless, Perin is considered one of the most reliable backup goalkeepers in the world.

The 32-year-old has always risen to the occasion when called upon, and Tudor has recently hailed him for acting as a locker-room leader and role model for his younger teammates.

Therefore, the Croatian manager might want to amplify the role of the former Genoa custodian amidst the packed schedule, which will see the team playing twice a week, while also giving some breathing room for Di Gregorio.