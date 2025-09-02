Lois Openda completed a dramatic late move to Juventus before the transfer window closed and has admitted he was unable to sleep after learning of the Bianconeri’s interest.

In the final days of the window, Juventus were heavily focused on securing the return of Randal Kolo Muani, but negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain failed to progress. With the need for reinforcements in attack becoming urgent, the club turned to a long-standing target and moved decisively to secure Openda’s signature.

Juventus Move Quickly for Openda

The Belgian striker had been on Juventus’s radar for several months and was preparing for another campaign with RB Leipzig when events took a sudden turn. On deadline day, Juventus intensified their pursuit, acting quickly to finalise a deal and provide Igor Tudor with a key attacking addition.

The move was viewed as a significant boost for the squad, with Openda expected to bring pace, movement and goals to strengthen the frontline. His arrival also eased concerns that Juventus might enter the new season without sufficient attacking options after missing out on Kolo Muani.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Openda’s Excitement at Joining Juventus

Speaking after his transfer was confirmed, Openda expressed his delight at joining one of Europe’s most historic clubs. As cited by Il Bianconero, he revealed:

“I was very happy when I heard there was the opportunity to come to Juventus, and I didn’t sleep. I was ready to come here.”

His words capture both the excitement and determination he feels as he begins a new chapter in Turin. The opportunity to represent Juventus is clearly one he values highly, and his enthusiasm suggests he is eager to make an immediate impact.

For Juventus, Openda’s signing represents both ambition and strategic planning. While he faces the challenge of adapting quickly to new surroundings, expectations are high that he will contribute significantly to the club’s attacking strength. If he delivers consistent performances, Openda could prove to be one of the most important acquisitions of the season.