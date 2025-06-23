Paul Pogba reveals he felt abandoned by Juventus during his 18-month suspension, explaining how the club refused to offer him any support in his darkest hour.

The Frenchman enjoyed a splendid four-year spell in Turin between 2012 and 2016 which prompted Manchester United to pay a record-breaking fee at the time to bring him back to Carrington.

The midfielder had his moments at Old Trafford, but his six-year stint was largely underwhelming, so he decided to return to Juventus in the summer of 2022, while hoping to reignite his playing career.

Paul Pogba endured catastrophic second spell at Juventus

Sadly for Pogba, he immediately succumbed to injury following his comeback, and an ill-advised unconventional treatment aggravated the situation.

After an injury-plagued campaign, the 32-year-old was determined to bounce back, but his 2023/24 campaign ended almost immediately due to a four-year suspension for elevated levels of testosterone, which was later reduced to 18 months.

Pogba’s contract with Juventus was rescinded earlier this season, and he’s now a free agent.

Pogba was surprised by Juve’s treatment

In a new interview, the 2018 World Cup winner expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of support he received from the Serie A giants while he was still on their books.

“At the time I asked for help, for example, a physiotherapist or an athletic trainer, because I was still part of Juventus,” said Pogba in his interview with TF1 via IlBianconero.

“But I didn’t get that either. They really weren’t beside. And hearing this was a hard blow for me. I didn’t understand, I wasn’t at war with them.”

It should be noted that Nicolo Fagioli had also been suspended at the time due to his role in the illegal betting scandal.

Nevertheless, Juventus kept paying the Italian’s salary in full, and even handed him a new contract.