Juventus are preparing to make significant adjustments to their attacking department during the summer transfer window, with several departures expected. The club, renowned for its ambition and competitive spirit, is planning a reshuffle to improve a frontline that has underperformed this season.

While Juventus possess some of the most talented players in Italian football, their attack has been a particular area of concern. The forward line has struggled for consistency, and the club now views this position as one that requires urgent reinforcement.

Departures Will Reshape the Attack

Among the names expected to leave are Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani. Both players have failed to deliver the expected returns, and their exits would create space for new additions. Juventus remain committed to starting each campaign with the goal of challenging for honours, and next season will be no different. The intention is to bring in strikers who can meet the club’s high standards and restore potency to the attack.

As part of their recruitment plans, Juventus have identified Serhou Guirassy as a prime target. The Borussia Dortmund forward has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and has become one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season. His ability to find the net has drawn widespread attention from clubs across the continent.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

PSG Lead the Race for Guirassy

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, however, Juventus are not the frontrunners in the race to sign the in-demand forward. Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the pursuit and view Guirassy as the ideal addition to complete their already formidable attacking unit.

Despite this, Juventus are expected to continue its interest, believing that Guirassy could be a transformative presence at the Allianz Stadium. His goal-scoring record suggests he would add much-needed firepower to a side eager to return to the top of Italian and European football. Whether Juventus can secure his signature remains to be seen, but their summer overhaul appears set to begin with major changes up front.