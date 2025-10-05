Former Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi hasn’t been impressed by Juventus manager Igor Tudor, but instead defends his predecessor, Thiago Motta.

The Croatian manager was appointed as caretaker coach last March, and eventually earned a permanent contract after managing to achieve the club’s main objective of the season by qualifying for the Champions League.

Tudor’s chances were also boosted by Antonio Conte’s rejection. The Lecce native turned down the opportunity to return to Juventus for a second spell after being convinced by Aurelio De Laurentiis to stay at Napoli.

Arrigo Sacchi not a fan of Igor Tudor’s Juventus

This season, Juventus enjoyed a promising start under Tudor, winning three Serie A matches in a row, but they’re now coming off four straight draws in all competitions, thus raising some doubt over the manager’s credentials.

Nevertheless, most Bianconeri fans would agree that Tudor is more suited to the role than Motta, at least based on his mentality and overall demeanour.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Sacchi doesn’t necessarily agree with this statement. The 79-year-old has identified two major flaws in Tudor’s game, while arguing that Motta would have succeeded in Turin had he been given sufficient time.

“Tudor’s work? The play is sometimes too slow and I feel like there’s a lack of focus in defence,” said the legendary manager in his interview with La Repubblica via IlBianconero.

“I liked Thiago Motta, and I would have given him more time. Juve had never played the way he asked, that’s why it didn’t work.”

Sacchi opens up on Max Allegri & Gianni Allegri

Sacchi also discussed Max Allegri, who, on Sunday, will return to the Allianz Stadium as an opponent for the first time in 12 years. His Milan currently sit at the top of the Serie A table.

“Allegri has been able to turn around a team that was coming off a difficult season. I agree with the choice of a three-man defence; it provides more protection.

“He’s an intelligent coach. I’ll be happy if he succeeds at Milan.”

The former Milan and Italy boss also revealed how legendary Juventus president Gianni Agnelli had tried to acquire his services on a few occasions.

“Agnelli came to say hello. He arrived at our retreat and jokingly said, ‘I knew you had a good team, I hoped you would ruin it!’

“We won 1-0 in Turin, with Gullit scoring. Afterwards, Agnelli asked me two or three times to join Juve, but I was happy at Milan.”