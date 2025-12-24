Marco Ottolini is set to become Juventus’ next sporting director, and he will inherit a significant workload at the Allianz Stadium from the moment he assumes the role. The Bianconeri remain committed to their current strategic approach, which has already seen Damien Comolli promoted to work alongside Ottolini in shaping the club’s sporting direction.

When the former Genoa executive officially takes charge, there are several pressing issues he must address without delay.

Key Priorities for Ottolini

Sort out Kenan Yildiz’s future

Juventus have previously decided to retain Yildiz and have been negotiating a new contract for some time. With an agreement reportedly close, the new sporting director will need to finalise terms quickly to secure the attacker on a fresh deal before the next transfer window opens. Completing this process will be vital to maintaining stability in the squad and ensuring the team can plan around one of its key players.

Make a decision on Weston McKennie

McKennie has been among Juventus’ best performers this season, yet uncertainty surrounds his future. His contract expires in the summer, and Ottolini must determine whether the club will offer an extension or allow the midfielder to depart as a free agent. Given McKennie’s influence on the pitch, a timely decision is crucial to prevent disruption and enable Spalletti to plan for the next campaign.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Make one more attempt to retain Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic appears increasingly likely to leave Juventus at the end of the season, but replacing him could prove expensive and challenging. The door remains open for negotiations, and Ottolini must prioritise exploring an agreement to extend the striker’s stay. Securing Vlahovic would help safeguard the team’s attacking strength while avoiding the risks associated with seeking a costly replacement.

Overall, Ottolini’s first months in the role will be defined by these key decisions. How he manages contract renewals and player retention will shape Juventus’ trajectory both on and off the pitch, making his appointment one of the most important in recent years for the club.