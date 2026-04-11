Juventus are expected to make changes to their squad at the end of this season and have already identified several players who could be offloaded as part of their restructuring plans.

The Bianconeri have several players who are considered not to be at the required level for the team and their ambitions under Luciano Spalletti. The manager is working to restore the club to competing for major honours, and he has already determined that some members of the current squad will not contribute to that objective.

Players Set for Potential Departure

Three of those players are Arkadiusz Milik, Lois Openda and Jonathan David, with Tuttomercatoweb claiming the club now intends to offload them during the summer transfer window.

David and Openda arrived in Turin just under a year ago, but Juventus have reportedly already concluded that they are not suitable fits for the team. This assessment reflects the club’s desire to maintain a high standard across the squad as they aim to return to the top of Italian and European football.

The decision to potentially move on from recent signings underlines the urgency within the club to make decisive changes, even if it means parting ways with players who have not had an extended period to prove themselves.

Milik’s Situation and Squad Reshaping

Milik has been at Juventus for a longer period, but his time at the club has been heavily impacted by injury, having spent more than 500 days sidelined before recently returning to action. Despite his recovery, Juventus are now keen to sell him before his contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The Polish forward is also understood to be aware that he is no longer a central part of the club’s plans. As a result, he would likely consider a move away if a suitable offer is made at the end of the season, allowing both player and club to move forward.