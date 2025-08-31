Juventus coach Igor Tudor could decide to drop Filip Kostic in favour of Joao Mario for Sunday’s Serie A contest against Genoa.

The Ligurians will host the Bianconeri at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening. It kicks off at 20:45 CET.

The Croatian manager will be determined to catch up with Napoli and Roma by securing a second win in as many rounds, but first, he has a selection dilemma to resolve.

Tudor seeking a replacement for the suspended Cambiaso

After getting himself sent off against Parma, Andrea Cambiaso will have to serve a two-match ban. He will miss today’s encounter against Genoa, and importantly, the Derby d’Italia against Inter after the international break.

This morning, some of the most reliable sources in the Italian media tipped Filip Kostic to get the nod on the left flank.

(Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

The Serbian, who returned this summer following a loan spell at Fenerbahce, is considered a natural candidate for the left wingback role. Moreover, Weston McKennie has been identified as a fallback option.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport is now reporting a late twist, claiming that Joao Mario has now emerged as the favourite for the role.

Joao Mario set for his full Juventus debut?

The Portuguese is originally a right-back with a license to roam forward. He arrived in July on an indirect swap deal with Porto, which saw Alberto Costa head in the opposite direction.

The 25-year-old made his Serie A debut last weekend as he came off the bench to replace Federico Gatti in the second half against Parma. It was he who initiated the counter-attack that culminated in Dusan Vlahovic’s goal, which killed off the contest.

Therefore, the right-footed Mario could be set to play in a slightly unusual role on the left flank, with Pierre Kalulu keeping his place on the right wing.