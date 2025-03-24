Whenever a team falls short of expectations and replaces their manager, they often look to strengthen their squad through the transfer market.

At the end of this season, Juventus are likely to find themselves in that position, having endured a challenging campaign.

Despite making key signings last summer, their next manager may not consider all of them suitable, potentially prompting the club to make further additions in the upcoming transfer window. Several areas within the squad require reinforcements, and we assess the key positions Juventus must address ahead of the summer.

Defence

Juventus’ defence will undoubtedly improve once Gleison Bremer returns from injury, but concerns remain over the quality of certain players. Lloyd Kelly and Juan Cabal have not performed at the required level, and the club may need to find suitable replacements to strengthen their backline. A more reliable defensive unit will be essential for Juve to compete at the highest level next season.

Midfield

Juve made significant midfield reinforcements last summer, yet they may need to do so again unless players such as Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners begin to perform at a consistently high level. The team still lacks sufficient goals and assists from midfield, highlighting the need for additional creativity and attacking output in this area. Signing players who can contribute more effectively in the final third should be a priority.

Attack

Dušan Vlahović’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, and the summer transfer window presents an ideal opportunity for the club to sell him and reinvest in a striker better suited to their tactical approach. Additionally, if Randal Kolo Muani continues to struggle, his departure may also become necessary. In that case, Juventus could require two new forwards to bolster their attacking options.

As the season draws to a close, Juventus must carefully assess their squad and identify the right players to improve their fortunes. Strengthening key areas will be crucial in ensuring a more competitive and successful campaign under their next manager.