Juventus only made limited adjustments to their squad in a lukewarm winter transfer campaign dominated by a futile striker chase.

While this Mercato is commonly known as the January transfer window, the Bianconeri waited until February 1 to make their maiden signing. One hour ahead of Sunday’s clash against Parma, the club announced the arrival of 29-year-old Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga on loan from OGC Nice, with an option to buy at the end of the season for €4.8 million.

The former Sassuolo and Atalanta player will offer Luciano Spalletti a timely new option on the left flank, especially with Kenan Yildiz suffering from muscle fatigue.

Boga’s arrival was followed by three others on deadline day, although two of them will join Juventus Next Gen. German winger Adin Licina and English striker Justin Oboavwoduo are both 19 years old, and they made permanent transfers from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, respectively.

Juventus kept it late in this Mercato

After announcing the two teenagers, Juventus confirmed the swap deal with Bologna. Emil Holm has fulfilled his childhood dream by signing for the Serie A giants. The 25-year-old right-back arrives on loan with an option to buy for €15 million plus €3 million in add-ons.

Joao Mario moved in the opposite direction, signing for Bologna on a dry loan until the end of the season.

The Portuguese right-back wasn’t the only first-team member to leave Juventus on Monday, as Daniele Rugani completed a loan switch to Fiorentina, with an option to buy in June.

(From the official Fiorentina website)

Moreover, 21-year-old Juventus Next Gen defender Pedro Felipe joined Sassuolo on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, but the Bianconeri reserved themselves a buy-back clause.

However, Spalletti will be disappointed that the striker he requested never arrived. Tottenham Hotspur refused to sanction Randal Kolo Muani’s departure, while late enquiries for Mauro Icardi and Alexander Sorloth were fruitless.

There were also reports of a potential last-ditch attempt for Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose transfer to Milan collapsed due to a failed medical, but the Old Lady didn’t get involved.

Therefore, Spalletti will continue to rely on Jonathan David and Lois Openda as his options in attack, while waiting for Dusan Vlahovic’s return from injury.

Juventus transfers in the winter transfer window

First-team arrivals: Jeremie Boga (on loan with option to buy from OGC Nice), Emil Holm (on loan with option to buy from Bologna).

First-team departures: Daniele Rugani (on loan with option to buy to Fiorentina), Joao Pedro (on dry loan to Bologna).

Next Gen arrivals: Adin Licina (permanent from Bayern Munich), Justin Oboavwoduo (permanent from Man City).

Next Gen departures: Pedro Felipe (on loan with option to buy and buy-back option to Sassuolo).